Sebastian Lletget feeling good despite injury setback and upcoming surgery

Sebastian Lletget rode the emotional roller coaster during the World Cup qualifier against Honduras in San Jose.

One moment he was celebrating the opening goal that he scored that he scored in the fifth minute and less than 15 minutes later he was being subbed off following a left foot injury.

The injury turned out to be a Lisfranc injury, forcing Lletget to the sidelines for 4-6 months. Surgery was set for Wednesday.

“I know it is bad luck, but it is part of the game,” Lletget said Tuesday. “It took me a couple of days to really process everything, but I feel better now and I’m looking forward to just getting to that rehab stage.

“It is going to be a learning process for me.”

Lletget a San Francisco native, scored the goal in front of family and friends in attendance at Avaya Stadium.

“The first couple of days it was just so hard,” he said. “It was like did that even happened? It was a lot go through, but with anything in this sport, you go around and ask a lot of guys, especially the older ones, they’ve had a lot of setbacks in their careers and they’ve comeback stronger. I’m going to take their advice.”