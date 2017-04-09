The week ahead for the Galaxy: Orlando City SC

The Galaxy will look to build off of last Friday’s 2-0 victory over Montreal when they visit Orlando City SC, Saturday (Noon; Fox/11).

Orlando City SC defeated the New York Red Bulls 1-0, Sunday. Servando Carrasco scored the lone goal.

Orlando City has scored just four goals this season, but they’ve certainly made them count. They’re 3-1 and in second place in the East. All three victories have come at home.