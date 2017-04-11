Galaxy Tuesday update: Goalkeeper Dan Kennedy retires, Manchester United tickets go on sale

Soccer News: @LAGalaxy vs. @ManUtd ticket information announced: https://t.co/rXKV9OE1Q7 pic.twitter.com/tWGs7vv2jS
— StubHub Center (@StubHubCenter) April 11, 2017
NEWS: Goalkeeper @1DanKennedy announces retirement from professional soccer: https://t.co/6d145bPfQE pic.twitter.com/UbsMlVKKHl
— LA Galaxy (@LAGalaxy) April 11, 2017
Ten seasons. Plenty of spectacular saves.@1DanKennedy calls it a career. pic.twitter.com/2US49lyEbm
— Major League Soccer (@MLS) April 11, 2017
. @1DanKennedy was a huge part of what made Chivas USA a good team for several years, and a fun place to work. Congrats and good luck! https://t.co/wpR4oyeCPA
— David Lindholm (@Lindholm) April 11, 2017