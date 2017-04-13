Bruce Arena says U.S. could win 2026 World Cup

The 2026 FIFA World Cup could be memorable as the U.S., Canada and Mexico announced a joint bid to host the event.

U.S. Men’s National Team coach Bruce Arena believes that event could be that U.S. fans would never forget.

In 1994, the U.S. was looked at as this emerging frontier in the game and FIFA wanted to bring the U.S. into the world’s game,” Arena said of the U.S. hosting in 1994. “In 2026, we’re going to be fully emerged into the game and a big player. I think 2026 will be the time

where we are going to start talking about winning the World Cup. It wasn’t going to be in 1994. It wasn’t going to be in 2010. But 2026 could be our time.”

The U.S. advanced to the quarterfinals under Arena in 2002. They haven’t been beyond the round of 16 since then.

“We’re one of the host countries, which is an advantage, and think about where we are going to be in nine more years,” Arena said. “hink about where we were in 1994, ’98, 2000, keep going. And think about where we will be with even nine more years in our league, nine more years of players developing around the world and then playing the World Cup in our country. I think we’re going to be positioned to be a big player by 2026.”