USL: Galaxy and Orange County SC play to 1-1 draw

In what is being billed as the I-405 Derby, Galaxy II and Orange County SC settled for a 1-1 draw in their first meeting of 2017 in front of a crowd of 2,225, Saturday.

OCSC opened the scoring thanks to an own goal in the 50th minute. In the 66th minuted, Adrian Vera knocked home a rebound after a free kick from Ari Lassiter hit the crossbar to even the score at 1-1.

The teams will face off again May 6 in Irvine.