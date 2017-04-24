ICYMI: Reaction to a wretched LA Galaxy performance against the Seattle Sounders

Galaxy beat writer Damian Calhoun described Sunday’s pitiful performance by the Galaxy against the previously unimpressive Seattle Sounders as “disappointing“; in contrast, much of the other reaction out there was considerably less charitable.

You can read my take on the LA Galaxy in my 100 Percent Soccer column Thursday.

In the meantime, gnaw on this:

Jordan Morris notches one just before halftime to make it 3-0 https://t.co/yfnqjpaNUQ pic.twitter.com/hvxelzbnGw — Sounder At Heart (@sounderatheart) April 23, 2017

Seriously, Onalfo may be a scapegoat; that whole #LAGalaxy FO needs to go. — Christian (@galacticla) April 23, 2017

The only two wins on the season for the Galaxy came against an opponent reduced to 10-men. #Facts #LAGalaxy — Corner Of The Galaxy (@GalaxyPodcast) April 24, 2017

Scary thought: How many goals would the #LAGalaxy have without Alessandrini? — Mike Gray (@MikeGraySC) April 23, 2017

Does anyone know if the Galaxy Express operate at halftime? I'm ready to fucking leave. #lagalaxy — LA Galaxy Outsider (@LAGoutsider) April 23, 2017

(The shuttle doesn’t operate until after the 90 minutes are up; I left at half time explaining that the game really was over, but no bus was available. A kindly supervisor spared me from watching the rest of the second half though, giving me a ride to my car at Harbor Gateway Transit Center).

How do we sub coaches? Asking for a friend.. #LAvSEA #LAGalaxy — Pamela Joseph (@PammyJoseph4) April 23, 2017

I can't tell if Seattle has been good or the Galaxy is a collection of recycled ocean garbage. #MLS #LAvSEA — Richard Farley (@richardfarley) April 23, 2017