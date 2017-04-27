Orlando City SC’s Kaka tops MLS salary for 2017

Brazilian and Orlando City SC midfielder Kaka is the highest paid player in Major League Soccer this year, according to information released by the MLS Players Union.

KaKa is set to earn a base salary of $6.66 million with a guaranteed compensation of $7.16 million.

Toronto FC’s Sebastian Giovinco is the second highest paid, earning a base of $5.6 million and guaranteed of $7.12 million.

Toronto FC’s Michael Bradley ($6.5 million), New York City FC’s Andrea Pirlo ($5.9 million) and David Villa ($5.6 million) round out the top five

The Galaxy’s Giovani dos Santos is sixth with a guaranteed compensation of $5.5 million.