USL: LA Galaxy II bounces back from mid-week loss

Following the Galaxy’s 3-1 victory over the New York Red Bulls, LA Galaxy II (2-5-1, seven points) made it a perfect 2-for-2 with their 2-1 victory over New York Red Bulls II.

After allowing an early goal, Adonis Amaya (49th minute) and Justin Dhillon (72nd) scored the goals for Galaxy II to preserve the victory.

Nathan Smith started in defense for LA Galaxy II. Smith might be back with first team next week with Bradley Diallo getting sent off with two yellow cards in the Galaxy’s 3-1 victory against the Red Bulls.

“I’m really, really happy for the team,” coach Mike Munoz said. “Obviously it’s been a tough couple weeks. We asked for a response, we asked for a reaction. Even going a goal down, the boys fought for 90 minutes and we thoroughly deserved to get the three points today.”

The starting 11 for LA Galaxy II averaged 19.7 years of age.