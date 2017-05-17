Galaxy week ahead: Road trip continues to Minnesota

Fresh of their first victory on the East Coast since 2013, the Galaxy will look to carry that momentum into Sunday’s contest against expansion side Minnesota United.

The Galaxy (3-5-2) defeated the New York Red Bulls, 3-1, Sunday, thanks to two goals from Romain Alessandrini and Giovani dos Santos’ penalty kick.

Sunday, the Galaxy is back on the road against Minnesota (3-6-2) at TCF Bank Stadium. Both teams are sitting on 11 points.

Christian Ramirez leads the club with six goals. Kevin Molino has five.

Minnesota lost three of their first four games, allowing a whopping 18 goals. Since then, things have stabilized a bit. Still, their propensity for allowing goals should brighten the eyes of the Galaxy attackers. Minnesota has allowed 28 goals so far this season.

“It is a tough venue,” Onalfo said of TCF Bank Stadium. “Turf field. It’s narrow and they haven’t conceded a lot of home, so we’re going to have to have that road mentality, push the game and do whatever we can to mimic what we did last week.”