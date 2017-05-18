Thorough coverage of English Premier League final day set for Sunday

The English Premier League ends Sunday and all 10 games will be aired over various NBC networks. All games will air at 7 a.m.
Here is the breakdown as of Thursday.
Everton (7th, 61 points) at Arsenal (5th, 72 points) – NBC
Middlesbrough (19th, 28) at Liverpool (4th, 73) – NBCSN
Manchester City (3rd, 75) at Watford (16th, 40) – USA
Crystal Palace (13th, 41) at Manchester United (6th, 66) – CNBC
West Ham United (12th, 42) at Burnley (15th, 40) – Oxygen
Sunderland (20th, 24) at Chelsea (1st, 90) – SyFy
Tottenham (2nd, 83) at Hull City (18th, 34) – MSNBC
Bournemouth (9th, 45) at Leicester City (11th, 43) – Bravo
Stoke City (14th, 41) at Southampton (8th, 46) – E!
West Bromwich Albion (9th, 45) at Swansea City (17th, 38) – Esquire