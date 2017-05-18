Thorough coverage of English Premier League final day set for Sunday

Posted on by

The English Premier League ends Sunday and all 10 games will be aired over various NBC networks. All games will air at 7 a.m.

Here is the breakdown as of Thursday.

Everton (7th, 61 points) at Arsenal (5th, 72 points) – NBC

Middlesbrough (19th, 28) at Liverpool (4th, 73) – NBCSN

Manchester City (3rd, 75) at Watford (16th, 40) – USA

Crystal Palace (13th, 41) at Manchester United (6th, 66) – CNBC

West Ham United (12th, 42) at Burnley (15th, 40) – Oxygen

Sunderland (20th, 24) at Chelsea (1st, 90) – SyFy

Tottenham (2nd, 83) at Hull City (18th, 34) – MSNBC

Bournemouth (9th, 45) at Leicester City (11th, 43) – Bravo

Stoke City (14th, 41) at Southampton (8th, 46) – E!

West Bromwich Albion (9th, 45) at Swansea City (17th, 38) – Esquire

 

Facebook Twitter Plusone Digg Reddit Stumbleupon Tumblr Email