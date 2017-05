Clement Diop has been selected for Senegal National Team for a pair of international matches next month.

Diop, 23, will join the team for the June 5 contest against Uganda in Dakar for a friendly, leading to an African Cup of Nations qualifier against Equatorial Guinea, June 10. This is the first international call-up for Diop.

He will report following the Galaxy’s May 27 game against San Jose and return June 11.

Diop has made five starts this season for the Galaxy.