Jermaine Jones has been sidelined for the last two games with a sprained MCL after suffering the injury against the Chicago Fire, May 6.

In a brief Instagram story, Jones appears to be heading back toward fitness.

“Finished training,” Jones said in the video. “Llooking good so far with my knee, it is getting better and better. running today. I’m happy.”

The Galaxy is off to San Jose and next week they face D.C. United on June 3. Following that, they get a week off before returning home June 17.