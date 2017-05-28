Galaxy wrap: Another three points picked up on the road

For the third consecutive game, the Galaxy went on the road and scored another road victory.

Saturday night, thanks to a pair of goals from Giovani dos Santos the Galaxy took down in-state rivals San Jose, 4-2 in the latest edition of the Cali Clasico.

The Galaxy improved to 5-5-2, now with 17 points, moving them into sixth place in the Western Conference. The victory also gave the Galaxy their fourth on the road, tying their total of road victories from last year.

Galaxy coach Curt Onalfo: “Nothing phases us. We’ve dealt with a lot of adversity early on and that’s made us a better group and a better team. I like how we grew as the game progressed because obviously I was a little concerned that we conceded twice in the first half, I think we just locked it up and had a very good second half.”

What’s next: The Galaxy conclude a stretch of four consecutive road games, June 3 at D.C. United.