Manchester United ranked as Most Valuable Soccer club according to Forbes

Manchester United sits atop the list of the World’s Most Valuable Soccer teams, according to Forbes Magazine.

This is the first time that the club has reached the top spot. According to Forbes, Manchester United is worth $3.69 billion and generated revenues of $765 million during the 2015-16 season.

Barcelona is second with a current value of $3.64 million, followed by Real Madrid at $3.58 million. Real Madrid, winners of the last two UEFA Champions League titles, held the No. 1 spot for the previous four years (2013-16).

Bayern Munich ($2.71 billion) and Manchester City ($2.08 billion) round out the top five.

Both Barcelona and Real Madrid generated $688 million.

The second half of the top 10 is predominately English Premier League teams: Arsenal ($1.93), Chelsea ($1.85) and Liverpool ($1.49) are sixth, seventh and eighth, respectively. Tottenham Hotspur is 10th at $1.06 billion.

Juventus from Italy’s Serie A is ninth at $1.26 billion.

From Forbes: The 20 most valuable soccer teams this year are worth an average of $1.48 billion, 3% more than one year ago. The U.S. dollar rose in value relative to the euro during the past year. As a result, although not a single team declined in value year-over-year when measured in euros, 9 of the 20 teams decreased when valued in U.S. dollars.