UEFA Champions League finale tops 3 million viewers on FOX

Real Madrid’s 4-1 victory over Juventus in Saturday’s UEFA Champions League finale was viewed by more than 3 million viewers across Fox platforms.

The match drew 1,762,000 viewers on FOX, which was up 5 percent from last year’s final between Madrid and rival Atletico Madrid.

The game on FOX Deportes had 1,241,000 viewers. Also the game drew 56,116 viewers on FOX Sports GO.

That adds up to 3,059,116 total viewers.

Real Madrid’s victory gives the club 12 total European titles and their second consecutive.