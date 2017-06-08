Giovani dos Santos selected to Mexico’s Confederations Cup roster

Galaxy midfielder Giovani dos Santos will be on quite the international run coming up.

It was announced Thursday that Dos Santos, who is already with Mexico for their upcoming World Cup qualifiers, including Sunday’s tilt with the U.S. at Azteca Stadium, will remain with El Tri for the upcoming Confederations Cup tournament.

Mexico opens the tournament June 18 against Portugal in Russia. The finals are set for July 2. That would take dos Santos out of action for the Galaxy until early July.

MEXICO NATIONAL TEAM 23-MAN ROSTER FOR 2017 CONFEDERATIONS CUP:

Goalkeepers (3): Rodolfo Cota (Guadalajara), Guillermo Ochoa (Granada), Alfredo Talavera (Toluca)

Defenders (7): Oswaldo Alanís (Guadalajara), Néstor Araujo (Santos Laguna), Rafael Márquez (Atlas), Héctor Moreno (PSV Eindhoven), Diego Reyes (Espanyol), Luis Reyes (Atlas), Carlos Salcedo (Fiorentina)

Midfielders (4): Jonathan Dos Santos (Villarreal), Andrés Guardado (PSV Eindhoven), Héctor Herrera (Porto FC), Miguel Layún (Porto FC)

Forwards (9): Javier Aquino (Tigres), Jesús Manuel Corona (Porto FC), Giovani Dos Santos (LA Galaxy), Marco Fabián (Eintracht Frankfurt), Javier Hernández (Bayer Leverkusen), Raúl Jiménez (Benfica), Hirving Lozano (Pachuca), Oribe Peralta (América), Carlos Vela (Real Sociedad)

Head Coach: Juan Carlos Osorio