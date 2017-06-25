Galaxy midfielder Gyasi Zardes named to U.S. Gold Cup roster

U.S. Men’s National Team coach Bruce Arena named his 23-man roster for the upcoming CONCACAF Gold Cup. The only Galaxy player selected was Gyasi Zardes.

Zardes started the 2017 year in the opening national team camp. He never played in the first two friendly games due to an injury.

The season hasn’t gone to plan for Zardes. He has played 12 games, started 11, but has yet to score a goal.

Zardes has made 31 appearances for the national team. He earned his first call-up in 2015.

Players began reporting Sunday.