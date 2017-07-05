Two Orange County Soccer Clubs players facing lengthy suspensions

Orange County Soccer Club will be without Ami Pineda and Jerry van Ewijk for a long stretch due to suspensions following Saturday’s late-game scuffle with Portland Timbers 2. The game ended in a 3-3 draw.

Pineda was hit with a six-game suspension, while van Ewijk received a five-game suspension. Both of their suspensions will begin with Saturday’s game against Phoenix Rising FC.

The incident occurred late in the July 1 game when van Ewijk become tangled up with a Portland player, leading to both players following the ground. Pineda came in afterward.