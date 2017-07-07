Rumored LAFC target Andres Guardado heads to La Liga

Mexican international Andres Guardado was announced Friday as a new member of Real Betis after spending the last three seasons with PSV of the Eredivisie.

Guardado, 30, signed a three-year contract.

It was reported a few weeks ago that Guardado was nearing a deal with Los Angeles Football Club for the 2018 season. At the time, Guardado pushed back against the report while Mexico was playing in the Confederations Cup, saying that there have been offers from MLS clubs, but denied that any agreement had been set.

Guardado has already spent seven seasons in Spain, with Deportivo La Coruna and Valencia