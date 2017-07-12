Bradford Jamieson IV selected to MLS Homegrown Game

Bradford Jamieson IV was selected to his third MLS Homegrown Game, the league announced Wednesday.

Jamieson, 20, was previously named to the 2014 and 2015 roster. He has played in a

career-high nine games so far this season, with one goal and one assist.

The MLS Homegrown team will be coached by Brian McBride and Mike Magee to face the U-20 team of Chivas de Guadalajara in the fourth annual MLS Homegrown Game, Aug. 1 at Toyota Park.

Here is the complete roster:

Goalkeepers: Jesse Gonzalez (FC Dallas), Evan Louro (New York Red Bulls)

Defenders: Marco Farfan (Portland Timbers), Kortne Ford (Colorado Rapids), Justen Glad (Real Salt Lake), Auston Trusty (Philadelphia Union)

Midfielders: Tyler Adams (New York Red Bulls), Alphonso Davies (Vancouver Whitecaps FC), Derrick Etienne Jr. (New York Red Bulls), Derrick Jones (Philadelphia Union), Brooks Lennon (Real Salt Lake), Djordje Mihailovic (Chicago Fire), Paxton Pomykal (FC Dallas), Ballou Tabla (Montreal)

Forwards: Andrew Carleton (Atlanta United), Jesus Ferreira (FC Dallas), Jordan Hamilton (Toronto FC), Bradford Jamieson IV (LA Galaxy)