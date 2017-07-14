ICYMI: Pele signs with LA Galaxy, will Zlatan Ibrahimovic be next?

The new guy.
Behind the scenes of Pele van Anholt's first #LAGalaxy training session. pic.twitter.com/I2B6Ee3KBC
— LA Galaxy (@LAGalaxy) July 14, 2017
No, not THAT Pele — it’s Pele van Anholt, a 26-year-old Dutch defender.
As for the persistent Zlatan rumors, the latest is that he could stay with Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho said today at a press conference in LA ahead of Saturday’s friendly against the Galaxy since he will be out until at least December.
But the LA Times was most insistent earlier that the Galaxy could be his destination. And yet the always reliable tabloid The Sun (cough, cough) says otherwise.