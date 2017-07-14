Rumored LAFC target Keisuke Honda opts for Mexico and Club Pachuca

Japanese midfielder Keisuke Honda was rumored to be a potential signing by LAFC. The former AC Milan man spent a couple of days training with the Orange County Soccer Club in the USL. OCSC is LAFC’s affiliate.
Honda signed with Club Pachuca in Mexico on a free transfer. Honda has been one of the European-based players that had been rumored to join MLS for years. He’s been linked with Seattle, the Galaxy and LAFC, just to name a few.
Acabo de firmar con CF Pachuca de México. Un placer de corporal equipo. Espero que ver aficionados pronto. @Tuzos pic.twitter.com/xu4SmHgw1c
