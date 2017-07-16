Bruce Arena makes six changes for upcoming Gold Cup quarterfinals

The U.S. men’s national team won their group in the CONCACAF Gold Cup to qualify for the quarterfinals.

Per tournament rules, teams are able to make up to six roster changes before the start of the quarterfinals. Here are the changes made by the U.S. coach Bruce Arena.

IN: Jozy Altidore; Michael Bradley; Clint Dempsey; Tim Howard; Darlington Nagbe; Jesse Gonzalez

OUT: Brad Guzan; Sean Johnson; Alejandro Bedoya; Cristian Roldan; Kelyn Rowe; Dom Dwyer

“We have added some experienced players to the roster that can help us in the Knockout Round of the Gold Cup,” Arena said. “The players leaving all made a good impression, and I’m optimistic for their future with the National Team program.”

The U.S. will face a team to be determined in the quarterfinal, Wednesday in Philadelphia.

Here is the updated roster:

GOALKEEPERS (3): Jesse Gonzalez (FC Dallas) Bill Hamid (D.C. United), Tim Howard (Colorado Rapids)

DEFENDERS (8): Matt Besler (Sporting Kansas City), Omar Gonzalez (Pachuca/MEX), Matt Hedges (FC Dallas), Eric Lichaj (Nottingham Forest/ENG), Matt Miazga (Chelsea/ENG), Justin Morrow (Toronto FC/CAN), Jorge Villafaña (Santos Laguna, MEX), Graham Zusi (Sporting Kansas City)

MIDFIELDERS (8): Kellyn Acosta (FC Dallas), Paul Arriola (Club Tijuana/MEX), Michael Bradley (Toronto FC/CAN), Joe Corona (Club Tijuana/MEX), Dax McCarty (Chicago Fire), Darlington Nagbe (Portland Timbers), Chris Pontius (Philadelphia Union), Gyasi Zardes (LA Galaxy)