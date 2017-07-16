The CONCACAF Gold Cup quarterfinals are set

The final eight for the CONCACAF Gold Cup tournament is set.

Costa Rica will face Panama in the first quarterfinal, Wednesday at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia at 3 p.m. Afterward, the U.S. will take on El Salvador at 6 p.m.

The next night at University of Phoenix Stadium, the second set of quarterfinals will take place. Jamaica and Canada will kick off the day at 4:30 p.m., with Mexico taking on Honduras at 7:30 p.m.

The winners of Wednesday’s games (Costa Rica-Panama; U.S.-El Salvador) will face off in the semifinal, July 22 at AT&T Stadium in Dallas.

The Thursday winners will advance to the Rose Bowl for their semifinal, July 23.

The final will take place July 26 at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara.