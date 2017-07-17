World famous European clubs kicking off International Champions Cup this week

All of your favorite European clubs are headed to the U.S. for the fifth annual International Champions Cup.

The lone Southern California stop is July 26 when Champions League winners Real Madrid face Manchester City from the L.A. Coliseum.

Here are the other match-ups for the U.S. locations

Wednesday

AS Roma vs. PSG, 5 p.m. (ESPN2)

Thursday

Manchester United vs. Manchester City, 7 p.m. (ESPN)

Saturday

Juventus vs. Barcelona, 3 p.m. (ESPN)

PSG vs. Tottenham, 5 p.m. (ESPN2)

Sunday

Real Madrid vs. Manchester United, 2 p.m. (ESPN)

July 25

Tottenham vs. AS Roma, 5 p.m. (ESPN)

July 26

Barcelona vs. Manchester United, 4:30 p.m. (ESPN2)

PSG vs. Juventus, 6 p.m. (ESPNN/ESPN2)

Manchester City vs. Real Madrid, 8:30 p.m. (ESPN)

July 29

Manchester City vs. Tottenham, 3 p.m. (ESPN2)

Real Madrid vs. Barcelona, 4:30 p.m. (ESPN/ESPN2)

July 30

AS Roma vs. Juventus, 1 p.m. (ESPN)

The tournament begins in the early morning hours Tuesday in China as AC Milan faces Borussia Dortmund (4:15 a.m.) on ESPNU. Early Wednesday, Bayern Munich faces Arsenal at 4:15 a.m. on ESPN3.

Early Saturday morning, July 22 will see Bayern Munich facing AC Milan (ESPN2) at 2:30 a.m.. Inter Milan and Lyon will meet Monday at 5 a.m. (ESPN3) and Chelsea faces Bayern Munich, Tuesday morning at 4:30 a.m. on ESPN3.

Bayern Munich faces Inter Milan, July 27 at 4:30 a.m. and July 29, Chelsea and Inter Milan kick off at 4:30 a.m. on ESPN2.