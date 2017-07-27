Wild day of events for Southern California soccer fans

The rivalry between the Galaxy and LAFC will hit the field next year. Thursday, they were battling to upstage the other with big news.

First, came the Galaxy’s announcement that they had fired Curt Onalfo and hired Sigi Schmid.

Sigi Schmid’s first training session back at @StubHubCenter. pic.twitter.com/RwB9x11Uwt — LA Galaxy (@LAGalaxy) July 27, 2017

By the time Schmid was leading the Galaxy through his first training session, LAFC dropped the news that they had hired their first coach and it is a familiar face and name in Bob Bradley.

The Galaxy then ended the day with the official word that Johnathan dos Santos, Giovani’s brother, had signed with the club as the third Designated Player.

what will tomorrow hold?