Galaxy game day notebook: Sigi Schmid is back, back again

The Galaxy doesn’t have a lot of time.

Still, Sigi Schmid knows what needs to happen if the club is get things on track this late in the season.

The first area is the defensive effort.

“Sometimes you need a little bit of luck,” Schmid said. “When you look at the goals scored against, obviously that’s no secret to anybody, you can’t be successful if you’re averaging three goals against a game.

“I think offensively this team has capabilities to score goals , but we have to make sure we keep teams off the board to give our offense a chance to carry the team.”

Sigi Schmid’s Saturday morning plan was supposed to include a stop at a local coffee shop with some of former players with the Seattle Sounders.

Understandably, he might have to cancel those plans.

“I have a lot of friends still in Seattle,” he said. “It’ll be interesting. I have a lot of friends on that sideline and my years in Seattle were fantastic, something I’ll always be grateful for, but now my job is to help the L.A. Galaxy win.

“It means a lot to be able to come back and coach.”

Schmid coached Seattle from 2009-2016. Now, he’s faced with the task of getting the Galaxy of the doldrums and headed upward in the standings. The Galaxy is ninth place in the Western Conference.

“Our expectations, our hopes are to make the playoffs,” Schmid said of the Galaxy. “It is a challenge, but challenges are something we want to embrace. We’re not going to run away from the challenge.”

Injuries and suspensions have been the theme of this season and tonight, it will impact again.

Dave Romney (hamstring) and Jack McBean (suspension) are both out. Gyasi Zardes is back from the national team and could see time out wide. The Galaxy midfield is crowded, but not as crowded as it will be when Sebastian Lletget returns.

“We’ll figure it out,” Schmid said. “A lot of times things get answered for you because of injuries or suspensions. It just a matter of who looks ready, who looks in form and we’ll come out with a group for the game on Saturday and then we’ve got some more days to train next week and it could change.”