Robbie Keane isn’t done with the game quite yet

Robbie Keane ended a spectacular six-year run with the Galaxy. He said then he wasn’t done and this week, he was back in the news with word of his next adventure.

Keane has signed with Atletico de Kolkata of the Indian Super League. Keane had been a free agent since departing last November.

Kolkata is managed by Keane’s former Tottenham Hotspur teammate Teddy Sheringham.

Join us in welcoming Robbie Keane to the #ATK family.

“I feel extremely fortunate to have played for some of the best clubs in England and the USA, as well as representing my country at several major tournaments,” said Keane in a statement.

“At this stage of my career, the offer to experience a new league and culture in Asia appealed to me. To join the current Indian Super League champions is a great pleasure and through hard work, I hope to bring the ATK fans more success and enjoyment over the course of the 2017/2018 season.”