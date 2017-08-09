LAFC reels in big fish making Carlos Vela first Designated Player

Here are some social media highlights of LAFC’s signing of Carlos Vela.
The first Designated Player in Club history, @11carlosV.#veLA pic.twitter.com/1nNWQ0NazM
— LAFC (@LAFC) August 10, 2017
Welcome to the Club, @11carlosV.#veLA pic.twitter.com/lGUT29zw2r
— LAFC (@LAFC) August 9, 2017
My new Club in 2018. @LAFC pic.twitter.com/hR0tZ8eLFI
— carlos vela (@11carlosV) August 8, 2017
of course whenever a member of El Tri heads to MLS, there are some detractors
Sad to see Carlos Vela retire at such a young age. pic.twitter.com/7xZK4K8Seh
— Maxi Rodriguez (@FutbolIntellect) August 8, 2017
1st the Dos Santos bros, now Carlos Vela rumored to MLS. Good U.S. Soccer strategy here to take best Mexican players and ruin them, prolly.
— Sandra (@SandHerrera_) August 8, 2017