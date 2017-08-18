Galaxy complete transfer of Jelle Van Damme to Royal Antwerp FC

A move that had been rumored for a couple of weeks finally became official Friday as the Galaxy announced it had transferred defender and captain Jelle Van Damme to Belgium’s Royal Antwerp FC.
The Galaxy will receive $235,000.
In life we are always faced with really difficult decisions. This is one of the most difficult decisions I’ve had to make as a player and a person. My family is the most important thing in my life and after two years away, I have decided to go back to Belgium so that I can spend time with my beautiful kids. I am going home to be with my family, but in the process I am leaving the family that I have made here in LA. I want to thank the club for working with me to get me closer to my kids. I have loved playing for you, the supporters of this great club. I have loved serving as your captain while representing the LA Galaxy, the fans and the city of Los Angeles. The LA Galaxy and each of you will remain close to my heart. Thank you for all of your support. To my teammates…i'm gonna miss all of u mofo's…for real!!!!To the fans…love all of u guys…❤️🙏🏻and don't forget..LA is……🤙🏻#ThisIsLA #capi #LA #37 #family #cruz #cleo #RAFC #1 #thegreatold