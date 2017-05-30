USC Morning Buzz: Who Are NFL Scouts Keeping An Eye On

USC has a lot of NFL prospects for next year led by QB Sam Darnold. But a player drawing a lot of interest by NFL scouts when they speak to the coaching staff is linebacker Uchenna Nwosu. He’s got good size (6-3, 240) and athletic ability. And the scouts want to see more of him because last year was his first where he was a full-time starter.

Meanwhile, since this is the time of year when people spend too much time doing lists, NFL.com named USC tailback Dominic Davis the fifth-fastest player in the college football. This is based on track times (10.47 in the 100, 6.78 in 60 indoors). Maybe Davis can show this story to Clay Helton for more playing time.

The article itself is a good reminder that track and football can be different. Someone might not be blazing on the track, but fast in a uniform. And vice versa. Wide receiver R. Jay Soward (1996-98) was one of the fastest USC players I’ve seen in a suit. He had a special talent in keeping his speed even with his pads. Tailback Sultan McCullough ran the 100 meters in 10.17 seconds at USC his freshman year. But McCullough’s strength was his finish, not his start. That meant he needed space when he had the ball to get his true speed going. That could be tough when you usually only get a couple yards of open space.