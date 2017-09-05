USC Morning Buzz: A Burning Question At Wide Receiver

Posted on by

Good morning, here is my look at the Pac-12’s perfect weekend, which bears close inspection.

Now let’s go back to my report card comment yesterday: What wide receivers have gotten better and developed in the past six years? Robert Woods, Marqise Lee and JuJu Smith-Schuster were finished products as freshmen.

The possible answer, if you go by stats, is Nelson Agholor, who caught 104 passes his junior year. But a lot of that was Cody Kessler’s insistence to lock on one receiver all season. And I didn’t notice Agholor being any better, just getting more passes.

It’s a relevant question with so many young receivers at USC. Joseph Lewis looks like a finished product but barely played against Western Michigan. Josh Imatorbhebhe drew a lot of praise the final two-or-three weeks of August and did not even play against Western Michigan.

Share this post:Share on FacebookTweet about this on TwitterShare on Google+Share on RedditShare on TumblrBuffer this pageEmail this to someonePrint this page
  • jim

    As far as I’m concerned, there’s two receiver spots open for anyone who wants to step up and grab them. They should look at everyone including Trevon Sidney, Pie Young, Joseph Lewis and Randall Grimes. If the Jalen Greene’s of the world can’t reach out and grab one of those open positions then let’s try someone else.