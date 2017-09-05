USC Morning Buzz: A Burning Question At Wide Receiver

Good morning, here is my look at the Pac-12’s perfect weekend, which bears close inspection.

Now let’s go back to my report card comment yesterday: What wide receivers have gotten better and developed in the past six years? Robert Woods, Marqise Lee and JuJu Smith-Schuster were finished products as freshmen.

The possible answer, if you go by stats, is Nelson Agholor, who caught 104 passes his junior year. But a lot of that was Cody Kessler’s insistence to lock on one receiver all season. And I didn’t notice Agholor being any better, just getting more passes.

It’s a relevant question with so many young receivers at USC. Joseph Lewis looks like a finished product but barely played against Western Michigan. Josh Imatorbhebhe drew a lot of praise the final two-or-three weeks of August and did not even play against Western Michigan.