Orange County Soccer Club gets off on right foot at home

The Orange County Soccer Club played their first game at home this season and had a smashing debut, trouncing LA Galaxy II, 4-0 at the Orange County Great Park of Irvine in the second I-405 Derby.

OCSC (3-1-1, 10 points) will play their home games at the Great Park and will eventually move into a permanent stadium at the same location once it is completed.

Jerry van Ewjik scored a pair of goals and Wulito Fernandes added another for OCSC.

LA Galaxy II (1-4-1, six points) will return to the field Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. against Real Monarchs SLC and then travel to New York to face Red Bulls II, Sunday at 6 p.m.

Orange County SC will be on the road next Saturday at Tulsa Roughnecks FC.