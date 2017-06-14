U.S. Open Cup fourth round recap

The Galaxy advanced to the round of 16 in the U.S. Open Cup thanks to Wednesday’s 3-1 victory over Orange County Soccer Club.
The Galaxy received goals from Jose Villarreal, Jack McBean and Ari Lassiter in the victory.
Here are the other results:
D.C. United 4, Christos FC 1
Colorado 3, OKC Energy 2
Seattle 2, Portland 1
FC Cincinnati 1, Columbus 0
New England 3, Rochester 0
Philadelphia 3, Harrisburg City 1
Houston 3, North Carolina FC 2
Atlanta United FC 3, Charleston Battery 2
Miami FC 3, Orlando City SC 1
New York 1, New York City FC 0
Chicago 1, Saint Louis FC 0
FC Dallas 2, Tulsa Roughnecks FC 1
Sporting Kansas City 4, Minnesota United FC 0
San Jose 2, San Francisco 0
The stage is set for the Round of 16 draw on Thursday. The remaining 16 teams are separated into four regions: Central, East, South and West.
CENTRAL: Colorado Rapids, FC Dallas, Houston Dynamo, Sporting Kansas City
EAST: D.C. United, Philadelphia Union, New England Revolution, New York Red Bulls
SOUTH: Atlanta United FC, Chicago Fire, FC Cincinnati, Miami FC
WEST: LA Galaxy, Sacramento Republic, San Jose Earthquakes, Seattle Sounders FC