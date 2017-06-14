U.S. Open Cup fourth round recap

The Galaxy advanced to the round of 16 in the U.S. Open Cup thanks to Wednesday’s 3-1 victory over Orange County Soccer Club.

The Galaxy received goals from Jose Villarreal, Jack McBean and Ari Lassiter in the victory.

Here are the other results:

D.C. United 4, Christos FC 1

Colorado 3, OKC Energy 2

Seattle 2, Portland 1

FC Cincinnati 1, Columbus 0

New England 3, Rochester 0

Philadelphia 3, Harrisburg City 1

Houston 3, North Carolina FC 2

Atlanta United FC 3, Charleston Battery 2

Miami FC 3, Orlando City SC 1

New York 1, New York City FC 0

Chicago 1, Saint Louis FC 0

FC Dallas 2, Tulsa Roughnecks FC 1

Sporting Kansas City 4, Minnesota United FC 0

San Jose 2, San Francisco 0

The stage is set for the Round of 16 draw on Thursday. The remaining 16 teams are separated into four regions: Central, East, South and West.

CENTRAL: Colorado Rapids, FC Dallas, Houston Dynamo, Sporting Kansas City

EAST: D.C. United, Philadelphia Union, New England Revolution, New York Red Bulls

SOUTH: Atlanta United FC, Chicago Fire, FC Cincinnati, Miami FC

WEST: LA Galaxy, Sacramento Republic, San Jose Earthquakes, Seattle Sounders FC