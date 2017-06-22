100 Percent Soccer: What are the odds Ronaldo, Chicharito or Ibrahimovic comes to LA and MLS?

Here’s the scoop on that picture.
Read this week’s 100 Percent Soccer column here.
Here are the odds for Cristiano Ronaldo’s next club, courtesy of Las Vegas oddsmakers Bovada.com
Manchester Utd 2/1
Paris Saint-Germain 11/2
Any Chinese Team 16/1
Any MLS Team 20/1
Bayern Munich 20/1
Chelsea 20/1
Man City 25/1
Juventus 28/1
AC Milan 33/1
Barcelona 33/1
Inter Milan 40/1
Monaco 40/1
Sporting Lisbon 50/1
Tottenham 50/1
Arsenal 66/1
Any Brazilian Team 100/1
Everton 100/1
Liverpool 100/1
Meanwhile, the Galaxy have extended their unbeaten streak to eight games with Wednesday’s road win over the Colorado Rapids.