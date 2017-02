The Galaxy will play their first match under new coach Curt Onalfo, Tuesday night at StubHub Center against Club Tijuana.

The match begins at 8 p.m.

Tijuana is currently tied with Pumas on nine points.

The Xolos have six Americans on the roster: defenders Michael Orozco and John Requejo, forward Amando Moreno and midfielders Joe Corona, Alejandro Guido and Paul Arriola.

Arriola played with the Galaxy from 2012-13.