Former Galaxy defender lands at Orange County SC

Oscar Sorto has signed with the Orange County SC, the club announced Thursday.

Sorto, 22, is a former Galaxy Homegrown Player. He made five appearances for the first team, spending the majority of his with Galaxy II.

He was signed as a Homegrown Player in 2012 by the Galaxy. Sorto was the first defender to be signed directly from the Galaxy Academy.

Sorto was out of contract with the Galaxy following the 2016 season.

“We are excited for Oscar to join our organization,” Orange County SC coach Logan Pause said. “He is a talented young full back, who immediately strengthens our team and we are keen to continue his development.”

OCSC is the official affiliate of Los Angeles Football Club.