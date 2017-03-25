Galaxy II opens 2017 with 2-0 victory over Vancouver

Galaxy II opened the 2017 USL season with a 2-0 victory over Vancouver Whitecaps FC 2 at StubHub Center.

Los Dos opened the scoring in the fifth minute with what was ruled as an own goal. In the 67th minute, Ethan Zubak added another goal as new coach Mike Munoz picked up his first victory, replacing Curt Onalfo.

Welcome to the Ethan Zubak show! 🎥 pic.twitter.com/uiDxcC537I — LA Galaxy II (@LAGalaxyII) March 25, 2017

Jon Kempin started in goal and recorded three saves.

Six players made their debut for Galaxy II: Kempin, Ian Lonergan, Jean Engola, Tyler Turner and Miguel Aguilar and Justin Dhillon came on as a second-half sub.

Galaxy II will return to action Saturday at San Antonio FC.