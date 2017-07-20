100 Percent Soccer column: Can the Galaxy turn their season around after deflating home loss to Vancouver Wednesday?

Short answer from fans: no (see more reaction below).
This was not what coach Curt Onalfo and the Galaxy wanted when they embarked on the second half of the season Wednesday against Vancouver.
Read more at this week’s 100 Percent Soccer column (full disclosure it was filed just before last night’s game kicked off).
Fans are not happy:
Live look to our season #onalfoout pic.twitter.com/Uqpjt4kHmV
— Alex Payne (@alexsidewayspay) July 20, 2017
@LAGalaxy first to five…. in a row loses at home in all competitions.
— Angel City Brigade (@ACBrigade) July 20, 2017
Take the banner down
it doesn't make the message less true. pic.twitter.com/1qGL0KyFLz
— Riot Squadcast (@RiotSquadcast) July 20, 2017