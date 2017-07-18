Manchester City to host soccer festival Sunday in Los Angeles

Manchester City will host a soccer festival at the East LA Boys and Girls Club, Sunday. The location is 324 N McDonnell Ave, Los Angeles, CA, 90022.

The event begins at 10 a.m. and runs until 7 p.m. The event is free to the public.

Children ages five-14 will get the chance to test their abilities in a range of tasks developed by Manchester City coaches, including speed and passing drills.

All entrants for the day will be in competition to win some amazing prizes.

For more information visit www.mancity.com.

Manchester City will face Real Madrid at the L.A. Coliseum, July 26 in the International Champions Cup.