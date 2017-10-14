Saturday’s soccer television schedule

Here is Saturday’s TV schedule for the various soccer matches across the world:

SOCCER

6:25 a.m. – Freiburg at Bayern Munich – FS2

6:55 a.m. – Chelsea at Crystal Palace – NBCSN

7 a.m. – Bournemouth at Tottenham – CNBC

7:05 a.m. – Real Madrid at Getafe – beIN

7:20 a.m. – U-17 World Cup: Mexico vs. Chile – KVEA, FSP

9:15 a.m. – Lazio at Juventus – beIN

9:20 a.m. – RB Leipzig at Borussia Dortmund – FS2

9:30 a.m. – Arsenal at Watford – Ch. 4

11:35 a.m. – Barcelona at Atletico Madrid – beIN

12:30 p.m. – U-17 World Cup: England vs. Iraq – FS2

1:30 p.m. – NWSL: North Carolina vs. Portland, championship – Lifetime

2:55 p.m. – America at Cruz Azul – KMEX

4:55 p.m. – Pachuca at Monterrey – Gala

5 p.m.  – Tigres at Leon – KMEX

6:55 p.m. – UNAM at Necaxa – Gala

