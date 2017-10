Galaxy midfielder Romain Alessandrini was selected the 2017 Galaxy Player of the Year and Ashley Cole earned Defender of the year honors, the club announced Thursday.

In his first year with the Galaxy and MLS, Alessandrini ended up as one of only four players to record at least 10 goals and 10 assists this season. Alessandrini led the Galaxy with 13 goals and added 12 assists.

Cole made 29 starts and was the Galaxy’s most dependable and consistent defender.