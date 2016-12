Bruce Arena’s first game as U.S. men’s national soccer team coach is set for Jan. 29 against Serba at Qualcomm Stadium in San Diego.

The game will kick off at 1 p.m. Tickets will go on sale Monday.

Arena is preparing for his second tenure as coach of the U.S., having replaced Jurgen Klinsmann in November.

The game will come at the end of the annual January camp.This is not a FIFA date. The U.S. resumes World Cup qualifying, in March with a home game against Honduras and a trip to Panama.