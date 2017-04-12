USL: Chelsea legend Didier Drogba joins Phoenix Rising FC

Didier Drogba, who last played with the Montreal Impact, has resurfaced with Phoenix Rising FC in the USL as player-owner.

Drogba, 39, will play with the club and then transition into an executive role with the MLS expansion franchise ownership group.

Phoenix Rising FC has a star-studded roster. Along with Drogba, the likes of former England national team and Premier League player Shaun Wright-Phillips and Mexican national team veteran Omar Bravo are also on the roster. Former Galaxy coach Frank Yallop is the coach.

Phoenix Rising FC is one of 12 groups bidding to win an MLS expansion berth.

If you’re interested, Phoenix Rising FC comes to StubHub Center May 27 and Aug. 5 to face Galaxy II and July 8 and Aug. 18 they will face Orange County Soccer club at Great Park in Irvine.